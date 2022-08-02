Corporate One Fuels Agility and High-Speed Digital Innovation with OutSystems

Solution

The Start of a Multifaceted Agility Drive

A crucial capability that OutSystems provided Corporate One was to accommodate subsidiary companies within the same Sentry environment. This meant Horlacher’s central IT team at Corporate One could govern one environment, but partition it for multiple initiatives. Horlacher explains, “Our central IT team provides the oversight, then we have development teams spread around the wider organization.”

Those app dev teams include a central team focused on the digital experiences needed for credit unions to interact with Corporate One, and teams in two wholly-owned subsidiaries; Sherpa Technologies and Lucro Commercial Solutions.

Sherpa Technologies

Sherpa Technologies provides digital transformation services and Fintech solutions to help credit unions innovate at speed. “Our vision was not just to accelerate our own digital initiatives but to give access to the same benefits to credit union members,” says Horlacher.

“What we realized was that credit unions were very interested in collaborating to develop and deliver innovative digital solutions,” explains Keith Riddle, president and CEO of Sherpa Technologies.